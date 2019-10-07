Energy Sector Update for 10/07/2019: XOM, CVX, SLB, COP, OXY, SPWR

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.04%

CVX: Flat

COP: +1.50%

SLB: +0.50%

OXY: -0.81%

Leading energy stocks were mostly higher pre-market Monday.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery was up $0.84 at $53.65 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude December contract gained $0.79 to $59.16 per barrel and November natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $2.31 per 1 million BTU.

Early movers include:

(+) SunPower (SPWR), which was up 6% pre-bell after the company said it partnered with Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) to buy and deploy 200 megawatts of safe harbored panels.

(-) Pembina Pipeline (PBA), which was 0.17% lower after declaring over the weekend a common share cash dividend for October 2019. The transportation and midstream service provider will pay $0.20 per share on Nov.15 to shareholders of record as of Oct. 25.

