Energy Sector Update for 10/07/2019: IMO,IMO.TO,XOM,COP,NAT,PBA,PPL.TO

Energy stocks were ending narrowly lower this afternoon. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index (^NYE) was declining 0.28%, while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 (XLE) were down 0.34% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery settled down $0.06, or 0.1%, at $52.75 per barrel in New York.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Imperial Oil (IMO) advanced about 0.3% in afternoon trade. The Canadian energy company received mixed grades in a pair of analyst's actions on Monday after its corporate parent ExxonMobil (XOM) recently pared its Q3 financial outlook. On the upside, AltaCorp Capital raised its investment rating for the Canadian energy company to sector perform from underperform previously and also raised its price target for Imperial Oil shares by CAD4 to CAD44 apiece. Also Monday, Citigroup lowered its stock rating for Imperial Oil to sell from neutral.

In other sector news:

(+) Nordic American Tankers (NAT) climbed almost 10% on Monday after reporting "strong" improvement in demand for its fleet of Suezmax-grade tankers following the attacks last month on the Saudi Aramco production facilities in Saudi Arabia. Twenty-one of the company's 23 super-sized tankers, it said in a new letter to shareholders, were trading on the open spot market where prices have recently climbed to around $68,000 per day. Overall, prices have soared about 400% over the past month, the company said, citing data from Clarkson Platou Research.

(+) ConocoPhillips (COP) rose nearly 3% after the energy major declared a $0.42 per share cash dividend, up 38% over its most recent distribution, and also said it expects to repurchase around $3 billion of its stock during 2020. The next dividend is payable Dec. 2 to investors of record on Oct. 17.

(-) Pembina Pipeline (PBA) declined fractionally on Monday after declaring a CAD0.20 per share quarterly dividend, unchanged from its previous payout to investors. US shareholders can expect to receive about $0.15 per share based on current exchange rates, it said. The upcoming dividend is payable Nov. 15 to shareholders of record on Oct. 25.

