Energy Sector Update for 10/06/2023: PXD, XOM, SHEL, CVX, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.1% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.7%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 0.2% lower at $82.11 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil was slightly higher at $84.08 per barrel, and natural gas futures were up almost 1% at $3.20 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is nearing a potential deal to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) for roughly $60 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Pioneer Natural Resources was climbing by almost 10% pre-bell.

Shell (SHEL) updated its Q3 outlook for production and liquefied natural gas liquefaction volumes for its integrated gas business to reflect scheduled maintenance. The company said it now anticipates integrated gas production of 880,000 to 920,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Q3, compared with its prior outlook of 870,000 to 930,000 boe/d. Shell was climbing past 1% in recent premarket activity.

Chevron (CVX) unionized workers at two liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia have voted to resume strikes, two media outlets reported, citing the union. Chevron was slightly declining pre-bell.

