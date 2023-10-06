News & Insights

Energy
PXD

Energy Sector Update for 10/06/2023: PXD, XOM, SHEL, CVX, XLE, USO, UNG

October 06, 2023 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were declining premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.1% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.7%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 0.2% lower at $82.11 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil was slightly higher at $84.08 per barrel, and natural gas futures were up almost 1% at $3.20 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is nearing a potential deal to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) for roughly $60 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Pioneer Natural Resources was climbing by almost 10% pre-bell.

Shell (SHEL) updated its Q3 outlook for production and liquefied natural gas liquefaction volumes for its integrated gas business to reflect scheduled maintenance. The company said it now anticipates integrated gas production of 880,000 to 920,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Q3, compared with its prior outlook of 870,000 to 930,000 boe/d. Shell was climbing past 1% in recent premarket activity.

Chevron (CVX) unionized workers at two liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia have voted to resume strikes, two media outlets reported, citing the union. Chevron was slightly declining pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PXD
XOM
SHEL
CVX
XLE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.