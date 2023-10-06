Energy Sector Update for 10/06/2023: PXD, XOM, CWEN, SMR

Energy stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index advancing 1.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was gaining 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.4% to $82.63 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.5% to $84.50 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 4.2% to $3.30 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) shares rose past 11% after The Wall Street Journal reported that Exxon Mobil (XOM) is nearing a potential deal to buy the company for about $60 billion.

NuScale Power (SMR) will provide small modular reactor technology for two nuclear energy facilities that Standard Power plans to build in Ohio and Pennsylvania, the companies said. NuScale shares jumped 20%.

Clearway Energy's (CWEN) core California fossil portfolio has improved fundamentally, helping to counter higher interest rates that pressure yields across the sector, BofA Securities said. BofA upgraded Clearway to buy from neutral, while lowering its price objective to $27 from $29. Clearway shares gained past 10%.

