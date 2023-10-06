Energy Sector Update for 10/06/2023: LAC, PXD, XOM, SMR, CWEN

Energy stocks were higher late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.5% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was gaining 1.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.9% to $83.02 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 0.7% to $84.65 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures jumped 5.8% to $3.35 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) shares jumped moire than 10% after The Wall Street Journal reported that Exxon Mobil (XOM) is nearing a potential deal to buy the company for about $60 billion.

Lithium Americas (LAC) on Friday filed a prospectus for a mixed shelf offering of up to $750 million in various securities. Its shares rose 4.6%.

NuScale Power (SMR) will provide small modular reactor technology for two nuclear energy facilities that Standard Power plans to build in Ohio and Pennsylvania, the companies said. NuScale shares jumped more than 24%.

Clearway Energy's (CWEN) core California fossil portfolio has improved fundamentally, helping to counter higher interest rates that pressure yields across the sector, BofA Securities said. BofA upgraded Clearway to buy from neutral, while lowering its price objective to $27 from $29. Clearway shares gained more than 11%.

