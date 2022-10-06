Energy Sector Update for 10/06/2022: SHEL, HTOO, SU, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was 0.9% lower recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.6% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 0.1% at $87.66 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.2% to $93.17 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2.3% higher at $7.09 per 1 million BTU.

Shell (SHEL) was shedding over 5% in value after saying it expects "significantly" lower trading in integrated gas and a sharp decline in its indicative refining margin to have a negative impact on Q3 results due Oct. 27.

Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) said it signed a technology sale contract of 2 million euros ($2 million) with KEME Energy for a 1.22-megawatt green hydrogen project in Portugal. Fusion Fuel Green shares rose 4.4%.

Suncor Energy (SU) said Wednesday it has agreed to sell its wind and solar assets for 730 million Canadian dollars ($536.6 million) to Canadian Utilities. Suncor Energy was down about 1% pre-bell.

