Energy Sector Update for 10/06/2021: HESM, BCEI, XOM, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently trading over 1% lower. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 5% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.88 at $78.05 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.82 to $81.74 per barrel and natural gas futures were 28 cents lower at $6.03 per 1 million BTU.

Hess Midstream (HESM) was down by more than 9% after it priced a secondary public offering of 7.5 million class A shares, upsized from 6 million shares, at $26 each, for expected gross proceeds of $195 million.

Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) was off 2.7% after it priced a private placement of $400 million of new 5% senior notes due 2026 at par.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) said it has increased its participation in Scotland's proposed Acorn carbon capture project by signing an expression of interest to capture, transport, and store carbon dioxide from its Fife Ethylene Plant. Exxon shares declined by 1.6% in recent trading.

