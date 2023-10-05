News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 10/05/2023: XOM, CVX, PTEN, XLE, USO, UNG

October 05, 2023 — 09:26 am EDT

October 05, 2023 — 09:26 am EDT

Energy stocks were retreating pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently down 1.2%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.7% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 1.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 1.5% lower at $82.94 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil lost 1.3% to $84.66 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2.6% higher at $3.038 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) lost a contractor in a building consortium for a $300 million logistics-base project in Guyana after magnate Nazar Mohamed withdrew, Reuters reported, citing NRG Holdings, a partner in the project. Exxon Mobil was slipping past 1.5% in recent premarket activity.

Chevron's (CVX) unionized workers in Australia are meeting to discuss the next steps as the Offshore Alliance claimed that the company "reneged" on its commitment to the country's Fair Work Commission. Chevron was down 0.9% pre-bell.

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) said it had an average of 117 drilling rigs operating in the US in September. Patterson-UTI Energy was declining by over 1% in recent premarket activity.

