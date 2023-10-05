Energy Sector Update for 10/05/2023: TTE, NEE, CVX, SGML

Energy stocks were lower late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 0.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) dropping 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.5% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 2.3% to $82.31 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 2% to $84.10 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 86 billion cubic feet in the week ended Sept. 29, compared with the 94 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 7.1% to $3.17 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, TotalEnergies (TTE) is mulling a sale of a 25% stake in an offshore wind farm in Scotland, Bloomberg reported Thursday. TotalEnergies shares rose 0.4%.

NextEra Energy (NEE) shares fell 1.8% after KeyBanc downgraded the company to sector weight from overweight.

Sigma Lithium (SGML) Chief Operating Officer Brian Talbot left the company at the end of September, Reuters reported Thursday, quoting Talbot. Sigma shares tumbled 7.6%.

Chevron's (CVX) unionized workers in Australia are meeting to discuss the next steps as the Offshore Alliance claimed that the company "reneged" on its commitment to the country's Fair Work Commission. Chevron was rising 0.4%.

