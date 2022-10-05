Energy Sector Update for 10/05/2022: E, FLNC, CHX, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was nearly 2% lower recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was nearly 2% higher.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 0.4% at $86.88 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained 0.6% to $92.37 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1.4% higher at 6.935 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Eni (E) said gas flows supplied by Gazprom through Austria have resumed after earlier regulatory changes in the country disrupted supplies. Eni was declining 0.3% recently.

Fluence Energy (FLNC) subsidiary Fluence Energy GmbH and transmission system operator TransnetBW said they are working together on a grid project in Germany. Fluence Energy was recently down nearly 3%.

ChampionX (CHX) subsidiary US Synthetic said it is considering appealing the US International Trade Commission's decision that the company's patents related to polycrystalline diamond materials are "patent ineligible." ChampionX was up nearly 1% in recent premarket activity.

