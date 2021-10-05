Energy Sector Update for 10/05/2021: USEG, CPE, SUN

Energy stocks were up during premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) added 1.6%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) rose 1.2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) gained 2.2%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.99 at $78.61 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.11 to $82.37 per barrel and natural gas futures were 24 cents higher at $6.01 per 1 million BTU.

US Energy (USEG) climbed nearly 18% after it signed agreements to acquire certain oil and gas assets from a group of sellers that include Lubbock Energy Partners, Synergy Offshore and certain entities controlled by Sage Road Capital.

Callon Petroleum (CPE) rose 3.1% after the company closed the acquisition of the Delaware Basin assets of Primexx Energy Partners and its affiliates.

Sunoco (SUN) was up nearly 1% after it initiated a private offering of senior notes due 2030 and senior notes due 2032 in an aggregate principal amount of $800 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.