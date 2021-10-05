Energy Sector Update for 10/05/2021: TTE, USEG, RRC

Energy
Energy stocks were higher again this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.43 to $79.05 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was advancing $1.52 to $82.78 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.42 higher at $6.19 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund (USO) was ahead 1.8% while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was surging 5.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index, however, was declining 0.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.1%.

In company news, TotalEnergies (TTE) climbed 3.4% following reports the French oil and gas company is expecting to generate around $300 million from the sale of a 20% stake in the Laggan Tormore natural gas field. The company would retain 40% share of the North Sea field, according to Reuters, citing industry and banking sources.

US Energy (USEG) rose 1.5% after overnight saying it will acquire producing oil and gas assets in the Rockies, southern and western Texas and other parts of the US for $99.5 million, consisting of $1.25 million in cash and 20 million shares, which will provide the sellers with an 80.8% majority stake in the company.

To the downside, Range Resources (RRC) was 1.3% lower, giving back a 3.3% gain earlier Tuesday that followed Wells Fargo increasing its price target for Range Resources shares by $5 to $21 apiece and reiterating its equal-weight rating for the stock.

