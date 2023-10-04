Energy Sector Update for 10/04/2023: XOM, SHEL, ETRN, CIVI

Energy stocks tumbled late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 3.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) falling 3.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 5% drop, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was down 0.3%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 1.9 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 29, following a decrease of 2.4 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 5.1% to $84.66 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was dropping 5.2% to $86.22 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 0.8% higher at $2.97 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Exxon Mobil (XOM) lost a contractor in a building consortium for a $300 million logistics-base project in Guyana after magnate Nazar Mohamed withdrew, Reuters reported Wednesday. Exxon shares fell 4.1%.

Shell (SHEL) employees are questioning the oil and gas producer's strategy under Wael Sawan weeks before the chief executive officer is scheduled to meet staff to discuss concerns over the company's decision to invest more in fossil fuels, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Shell shares were down 2.4%.

Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) shares rose 3.2% after the company said late Tuesday it entered into a consent agreement with the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration for the Mountain Valley Pipeline project.

Civitas Resources (CIVI) agreed to buy Vencer Energy's oil-producing assets in the Midland Basin of West Texas for $2.1 billion. Civitas shares slumped 8%.

