Energy Sector Update for 10/04/2023: SLB, CIVI, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was 1.1% lower recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 2.2% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 3.4%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 1.9% lower at $87.56 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil lost 1.8% to $89.30 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3.5% higher at $3.051 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

SLB's (SLB) End-to-end Emissions Solutions business said it has introduced a self-installed methane monitoring system to trace, identify, and quantify emissions throughout oil and gas operations with Internet-of-Things-enabled sensors. SLB was over 1% lower in recent premarket activity.

Civitas Resources (CIVI) said it has signed an agreement to buy Vencer Energy's oil-producing assets in the Midland Basin of west Texas for roughly $2.1 billion. Civitas Resources was slightly lower pre-bell.

