Energy Sector Update for 10/04/2019: PTR,HESM,HES,CJ

Energy stocks were edging lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 as a group each down more than 0.3%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery was slipping 7 cents to $52.38 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract advanced 26 cents to $57.67 per barrel. November natural gas futures were 5 cents higher at $2.38 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was falling less than 0.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was climbing more than 1.5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was up nearly 0.9%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) PetroChina (PTR) was 2% lower in recent trade. The company reportedly has discovered high flows of natural gas and condensate from its Bozi-9 exploration well in the Tarim basin of Xinjiang province. The well is yielding around 418,200 cubic meters of natural gas and 115.15 cubic meters of condensate per day, according to Reuters, citing a social media posting.

In other sector news:

(+) Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) rose almost 5% after the firm announced its $6.2 billion acquisition of privately held Global Infrastructure Partners and Hess Infrastructure Partners from Hess Corp (HES). Under terms of the deal, Hess Midstream will issue around $4.5 billion of its stock and pay $550 million in cash and will also assume about $1.15 billion of debt.

(-) C&J Energy Services (CJ) declined nearly 1% this afternoon. The oilfield-services firm Friday declared a special cash dividend of $1.00 per share payable to investors of record on Oct. 18. It has not yet determined a payment date.

