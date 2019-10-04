Energy Sector Update for 10/04/2019: BHGE, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

(Updates with the price move, EIA/WTO reports, and general market commentary from the first paragraph.)

Crude rose on Friday after the unemployment rate hit a 50-year low in September but prices were down for the week as weakness in the US service and manufacturing sectors cast doubts over demand for oil. Investors weighed a higher-than-expected surge in inventories and downgrading of global growth.

West Texas Intermediate futures were up by 0.8% intraday to $52.78, but is close to the lowest level since early August, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Brent futures jumped by 1.3% to $58.45.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) said earlier this week escalating trade tensions and a slowing global economy have led its economists to "sharply downgrade" forecasts for trade growth in 2019 and 2020, increasing pressure on oil producers. World merchandise trade volumes are now expected to rise by only 1.2% in 2019, substantially slower than the 2.6% growth forecast in April.

"The darkening outlook for trade is discouraging but not unexpected," said WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo. "Beyond their direct effects, trade conflicts heighten uncertainty, which is leading some businesses to delay the productivity-enhancing investments."

Prices were under pressure mid-week after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report Wednesday inventories surged by 3.1 million barrels over the week ended Sept. 27, beating the market's forecast for a 1.57 million-barrel jump, defying the American Petroleum Institute guidance released on Tuesday of a draw in stockpiles of 5.92 million barrels.

The energy market was also undermined by pessimism emanating from service and manufacturing sector reports from the Institute of Supply Management. Data show manufacturing contracted for a second month in September while the expansion in the services sector slowed sharply from August.

Jobs data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, however, took the sting out of the bearish ISM reports that had hit sentiment globally. In September, the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, the lowest level since 1969. Also, the 136,000 jobs created in the month were well above the 100,000 the US needs to absorb growth in its population.

The Labor Department said jobs added in August were revised up to 168,000, from a previous 130,000, implying the doom and gloom inherent in the ISM's forward-looking data hasn't hit the job market yet.

On the supply side, Saudi Arabia energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman was cited as saying in a report from Reuters Thursday the Kingdom had fully restored oil output following drone attacks on its facilities last month that knocked out more than 5% of global oil supply.

A day later, data compiled by Baker Hughes (BHGE) showed the number of oil rigs operating in the US fell by three to 710 in the week ended on Oct. 4, declining for the seventh consecutive week to the lowest level since May 2017. The combined oil and gas rig count in the US dropped by five to 855 as gas rigs fell by two to 144.

In Canada, the number of oil rigs in operation rose by 17 to 105, and gas rigs were flat at 39 during the week in review. As a result, the North American total was up by 12 to 999 versus 1,234 a year ago, the data showed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.