News & Insights

Energy
GTE

Energy Sector Update for 10/03/2023: GTE, TTE, OXY, XLE, USO, UNG

October 03, 2023 — 09:29 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.3%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.5% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up almost 2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 0.2% lower at $88.67 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 0.5% to $90.27 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 1.8% higher at $2.89 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) was rising past 3% after saying it received $247.6 million of 6.3% notes due 2025, and $274.2 million of 7.8% notes due 2027, issued by Gran Tierra Energy International, in principal tenders as of the early participation deadline.

TotalEnergies (TTE) and its partner Borealis have started operations of the new 625,000 metric ton-per-year Borstar polyethylene unit of their Baystar joint venture in Bayport, Texas. TotalEnergies was over 1% lower pre-bell.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) said its 1PointFive subsidiary is working with Abu Dhabi National Oil on a feasibility study for a proposed direct air capture facility in the United Arab Emirates. Occidental Petroleum was marginally declining in premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GTE
TTE
OXY
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.