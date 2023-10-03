Energy Sector Update for 10/03/2023: GTE, TTE, OXY, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.3%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.5% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up almost 2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 0.2% lower at $88.67 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 0.5% to $90.27 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 1.8% higher at $2.89 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) was rising past 3% after saying it received $247.6 million of 6.3% notes due 2025, and $274.2 million of 7.8% notes due 2027, issued by Gran Tierra Energy International, in principal tenders as of the early participation deadline.

TotalEnergies (TTE) and its partner Borealis have started operations of the new 625,000 metric ton-per-year Borstar polyethylene unit of their Baystar joint venture in Bayport, Texas. TotalEnergies was over 1% lower pre-bell.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) said its 1PointFive subsidiary is working with Abu Dhabi National Oil on a feasibility study for a proposed direct air capture facility in the United Arab Emirates. Occidental Petroleum was marginally declining in premarket activity.

