Energy Sector Update for 10/03/2023: CLNE, SMLP, GTE, AGR

October 03, 2023 — 03:37 pm EDT

Energy stocks were declining late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was 0.3% higher and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was up 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude was rising 0.6% to $89.38 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 0.3% to $91.00 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures jumped 3.9% to $2.95 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) shares rose 3.3% after Raymond James upgraded the company to strong buy from outperform.

Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) shares jumped 27%. The company said its board launched a review process to evaluate strategic options, including the sale of assets.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) rose 0.8%. The company said it received $247.6 million of 6.3% notes due 2025, and $274.2 million of 7.8% notes due 2027, issued by Gran Tierra Energy International, in principal tenders as of the early participation deadline.

Avangrid (AGR) said late Monday it's terminating the power purchase agreements with the Connecticut electric distribution companies for the Park City Wind offshore project due to financial constraints. Its shares rose 1.2%.

