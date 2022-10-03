Energy Sector Update for 10/03/2022: EQNR, NE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently climbing past 3%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 4% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 4% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 4.86% at $83.35 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 4.26% to $88.77 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4.06% lower at $6.49 per 1 million BTU.

Equinor (EQNR) gained more than 3%. The Norwegian energy giant said construction of the 25-megawatt Blandford Road battery storage project in Dorset, England is scheduled to start in January 2023.

Noble (NE) was up more than 4%. The offshore drilling contractor said its business combination with The Drilling Company of 1972, formerly known as Maersk Drilling, has been completed.

