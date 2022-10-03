Energy Sector Update for 10/03/2022: CSAN,SWN,NE

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 5.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 4.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 5.7% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 3.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $3.67 to $83.16 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $3.44 to $88.58 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.31 lower at $6.45 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Cosan (CSAN) rose over 11% after the Brazilian fuel distribution company announced its purchase of an additional 13% stake in the Tellus Brasil Participacoes land management business from Nova Gaia Brasil and Terraviva Brasil Participacoes as an increased share of Janus Brasil Participacoes from Helios Brasil and Iris Brasil Participacoes for a combined 1.01 billion Brazilian reais ($194.4 million). Tellus and Janus operate 431 rural properties throughout Brazil that produce sugarcan, soy, cotton, corn and other commodities, Cosan said.

Southwestern Energy (SWN) added 7.1% after Truist Securities raised its stock rating for the oil and natural gas producer to buy from hold and also increased its price target for Southwestern shares by $4 to $11 apiece.

Noble (NE) gained 2.3% after the the offshore drilling contractor overnight said it has completed its business combination with Maersk Drilling and has received preliminary commitments from a group of bank lenders for a $350 million, three-year term loan to replace Maersk's existing facility with Danish Ship Finance. Noble also said it expects to complete the $375 million sale of five jackup rigs to Shelf Drilling on Wednesday.

