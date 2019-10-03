Energy Sector Update for 10/03/2019: OXY,TSLA,AXAS,HEP,PAA,HFC,CVE,CVE.TO

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.91%

CVX +0.48%

COP +0.94%

SLB +0.82%

OXY +0.43%

Energy stocks added to their prior gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing nearly 0.26 while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up over 0.8% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery settled 19 cents lower at $52.45 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract declined 7 cents to $57.62 per barrel. November natural gas futures rose 8 cents to $2.33 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was nearly 1% higher late Thursday after the energy major announced the launch of the first solar facility in Texas to power enhanced oil recovery operations in the Permian Basin. Occidental also said its Oxy Low Carbon Ventures unit has signed a 12-year agreement to buy 109 megawatts of solar-generated electricity for use in the region starting in 2021.

In other sector news:

(+) Abraxas Petroleum Corp (AXAS) rose 1% after Thursday saying it was selling two non-core assets in Texas for a combined $7.9 million, subject to selected due diligence and closing conditions. One transaction includes all of the company's remaining properties in southern Texas and representing about 310 barrels of oil equivalent of production during August while the other deal covers its non-operated acreage in western Texas. Both sales are slated to close within the next 45 days.

(+) Cenovus Energy (CVE) was edging higher after Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated its buy investment recommendation for the Canadian oil and natural gas producer on Thursday, one day after the company raised its quarterly dividend by 25%.

(-) Holly Energy Partners (HEP) fell 1% after saying it has formed a joint venture with Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) to build a common carrier crude oil pipeline linking the crude oil hub in Cushing, Okla., to the Hollyfrontier (HFC)-owned refining complex in Tulsa, Okla. The pipeline companies will proportionately share development and construction costs, estimated at around $130 million, and also jointly own and operate a 1.5 million-barrel storage facility in Cushing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.