Energy Sector Update for 10/03/2019: AXAS,HEP,PAA,HFC,CVE

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.44%

CVX +0.19%

COP +0.47%

SLB +0.69%

OXY +0.33%

Energy stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.3% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up over 0.9% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery was slipping 55 cents $52.09 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract was off 14 cents at $57.55 per barrel. November natural gas futures were up 7 cents to $2.31 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was sinking around 0.4% while the United States Natural Gas fund was rising 3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was ahead 1.2%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Abraxas Petroleum Corp (AXAS) rose fractionally after Thursday saying it was selling two non-core assets in Texas for a combined $7.9 million, subject to selected due diligence and closing conditions. One transaction includes all of the company's remaining properties in southern Texas and representing about 310 barrels of oil equivalent of production during August while the other deal covers its non-operated acreage in western Texas. Both sales are slated to close within the next 45 days.

In other sector news:

(-) Holly Energy Partners (HEP) fell 1% after saying it has formed a joint venture with Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) to build a common carrier crude oil pipeline linking the crude oil hub in Cushing, Okla., to the Hollyfrontier (HFC)-owned refining complex in Tulsa, Okla. The pipeline companies will proportionately share development and construction costs, estimated at around $130 million, and also jointly own and operate a 1.5 million-barrel storage facility in Cushing.

(+) Cenovus Energy (CVE) was edging higher after Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated its buy investment recommendation on the Canadian oil and natural gas producer following the company raising its quarterly dividend by 25%.

