Energy Sector Update for 10/02/2023: TTE, NE, DMLP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Monday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) marginally advancing recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.3% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.6%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 0.4% higher at $91.13 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent gained 0.6% to $92.74 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 1.2% lower at $2.89 per 1 million BTU.

TotalEnergies (TTE) has received approval from South Africa's environment ministry to drill for oil and natural gas offshore, Reuters reported, citing a document. TotalEnergies was slightly advancing in recent premarket activity.

Noble (NE) said it appointed Jennifer Yeung as chief accounting officer, effective immediately, after the company files its Form 10-Q for Q3. Noble was marginally lower pre-bell.

Dorchester Minerals (DMLP) said it completed the acquisition of mineral and royalty interests of 7,984 gross acres and 716 net royalty acres of land located in three counties in Texas. Dorchester Minerals was slightly declining in recent premarket activity.

