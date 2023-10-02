News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 10/02/2023: NEE, CPK, BP, ARCH, AWK

October 02, 2023

Energy stocks were lower late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 2.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) shedding 2.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3.3% drop and the Dow Jones US Utilities index tumbled 5.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 2.4% to $88.58 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract fell 1.9% to $90.48 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3.1% lower at $2.84 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, NextEra Energy (NEE) shares tumbled 10% after Goldman Sachs cut its price target to $72 from $83, while keeping the buy rating. Last week, Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) agreed to buy Florida City Gas from NextEra Energy for $923 million in cash.

Arch Resources (ARCH) shares plunged almost 10% after the company said Monday it expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and appreciation to fall 10% in Q3 from Q2.

BP (BP) and Adnoc are being urged to raise their $2 billion offer for a 50% stake in NewMed Energy, media outlets reported Monday, citing unnamed sources. BP shares fell 2.6%.

American Water Works' (AWK) West Virginia American Water subsidiary said Monday it completed the $27 million acquisition of Jefferson Utilities. American Water dropped 3.5%.

