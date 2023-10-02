News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 10/02/2023: ARCH, BP, BKR

Energy stocks were lower Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 2.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) shedding 2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.4% drop and the Dow Jones US Utilities index tumbled 4.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 1.4% to $89.51 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract fell 1.2% to $91.09 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.2% lower at $2.87 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Arch Resources (ARCH) shares plunged 9.8% after the company said Monday it expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and appreciation to fall 10% in Q3 from Q2.

BP (BP) and Adnoc are being urged to raise their $2 billion offer for a 50% stake in NewMed Energy, media outlets reported Monday, citing unnamed sources. BP shares fell 2.3%.

Baker Hughes (BKR) said Monday it received a contract to provide a modularized liquefied natural gas system and power island. Its shares fell 2.3%.

