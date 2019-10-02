Energy Sector Update for 10/02/2019: XOM, E, ROK, SLB, CVX, COP, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.93%

CVX: -0.87%

COP: -0.73%

SLB: -0.46%

OXY: -0.16%

Leading energy stocks were slumping pre-bell Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery was up $0.02 at $53.64 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude December contract lost $0.13 to $58.76 per barrel and November natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $2.29 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 1%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was flat.

In other sector news:

(-) Exxon Mobil (XOM) was down more than 1% after saying it expects Q3 earnings to be weaker from the previous quarter due to market factors, seasonal patterns and planned activities.

(-) Eni (E) was more than 1% lower after saying the US Department of Justice ended its investigation into the Italian energy firm's alleged corruption activities in Nigeria and Algeria.

(-) Rockwell Automation (ROK) and oilfield services company Schlumberger (SLB) said pre-market Wednesday that they have closed their Sensia joint venture that provided integrated automation solutions to the oil and gas industry. Schlumberger was recently trading lower; Rockwell was flat.

