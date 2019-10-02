Energy
Energy Sector Update for 10/02/2019: NEXT,ANDE,MPC,SLB,ROK

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping nearly 2.5% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down over 2.3% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery was falling 98 cents to $52.64 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract was declining $1.20 to $57.69 per barrel. November natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $2.26 per 1 million BTU.

In industry news:

US crude oil supplies grew for the third week in a row, with the US Energy Information Administration Wednesday saying commercial inventories rose by 3.1 million barrels during the seven days ended Sept. 27. Industry experts polled by S&P Global Platts had been expecting a 1.3 million-barrel increase compared with the prior week while the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday reported a 5.9 million-barrel drop in crude oil stocks.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(=) NextDecade (NEXT) was unchanged this afternoon, giving up a 3% gain earlier Wednesday. The liquefied natural gas producer late Tuesday said it issued more than 2.1 million common shares to an affiliate of privately held Bechtel as payment on $15 million owed to the construction giant company for work performed at its Rio Grande LNG project in Brownsville, Texas. The shares were valued at $7.08 each, or 22.9% above Monday's closing price of $5.76 a share.

In other sector news:

(-) The Andersons (ANDE) fell fractionally on Wednesday. The agriculture company said it will record a "sizable" non-cash Q4 gain after combining its ethanol production facility in Dennison, Iowa with three other ethanol plants it jointly owns with Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) into a new stand-alone company. The Andersons will own 50.1% of The Andersons Marathon Holdings and will continue to operate all four plants in addition to buying corn and marketing ethanol and other co-products.

(-) Schlumberger (SLB) declined more than 2%. The oilfield-services company said it received a $250 million payment triggered by closing on its Sensia joint venture with Rockwell Automation (ROK) to provide digitalization and automation services to the oil and gas industry. Schlumberger owns 47% of the new joint venture.

