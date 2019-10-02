Energy Sector Update for 10/02/2019: CVE,CVE.TO,NEXT,ANDE,MPC,SLB,ROK

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -2.39%

CVX -2.81%

COP -3.12%

SLB -2.60%

OXY -1.54%

Energy stocks were ending mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping nearly 2.5% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 2.3% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery settled 98 cents lower at $52.64 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract declined $1.30 to $57.59 per barrel. November natural gas futures fell 4 cents to $2.25 per 1 million BTU.

In industry news:

US crude oil supplies grew for the third week in a row, with the US Energy Information Administration Wednesday saying commercial inventories rose by 3.1 million barrels during the seven days ended Sept. 27. Industry experts polled by S&P Global Platts had been expecting a 1.3 million-barrel increase compared with the prior week while the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday reported a 5.9 million-barrel drop in crude oil stocks.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Cenovus Energy (CVE) slumped Wednesday, sinking 4%. The Canadian oil and natural gas said it was increasing its quarterly dividend by 25% over its most recent distribution to CAD0.0625 per share and paring its capital budget over the rest of 2019 by CAD150 million to a new range of CAD1.10 billion to CAD1.20 billion. The upcoming dividend is payable Dec. 31 to investors of record on Dec. 13.

In other sector news:

(-) NextDecade (NEXT) was slightly lower Wednesday. The liquefied natural gas producer late Tuesday said it issued more than 2.1 million common shares to an affiliate of privately held Bechtel as payment on $15 million owed to the construction giant company for work performed at its Rio Grande LNG project in Brownsville, Texas. The shares were valued at $7.08 each, or 22.9% above Monday's closing price of $5.76 a share.

(-) The Andersons (ANDE) rose fractionally on Wednesday. The agriculture company said it will record a "sizable" non-cash Q4 gain after combining its ethanol production facility in Dennison, Iowa with three other ethanol plants it jointly owns with Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) into a new stand-alone company. The Andersons will own 50.1% of The Andersons Marathon Holdings and will continue to operate all four plants in addition to buying corn and marketing ethanol and other co-products.

(-) Schlumberger (SLB) declined almost 3%. The oilfield-services company said it received a $250 million payment triggered by closing on its Sensia joint venture with Rockwell Automation (ROK) to provide digitalization and automation services to the oil and gas industry. Schlumberger owns 47% of the new joint venture.

