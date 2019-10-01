Energy
ROYT

Energy Sector Update for 10/01/2019: ROYT, VAL, FANG, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.20%

CVX: +0.43%

COP: +1.09%

SLB: +0.03%

OXY: +0.63%

Top energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery was up $0.87 at $54.54 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude December contract gained $0.61 to $59.86 per barrel and November natural gas futures were down 4 cents at $2.29 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.26%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.96% lower.

Early movers include:

(-) Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT), which was plunging more than 15% after saying there will be no cash distribution to the holders of its units in October, as its costs exceeded revenue.

(+) Valaris (VAL) was almost 3% higher after it was awarded a series of new contracts and contract extensions representing a revenue backlog of approximately $245 million.

In other sector news:

(-) Diamondback Energy (FANG) was down more than 1% after saying its COO Michael Hollis has resigned from the company due to personal reasons and not because of a disagreement with the firm.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROYT VAL FANG XOM CVX

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular