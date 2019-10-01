Energy Sector Update for 10/01/2019: ROYT, VAL, FANG, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.20%

CVX: +0.43%

COP: +1.09%

SLB: +0.03%

OXY: +0.63%

Top energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery was up $0.87 at $54.54 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude December contract gained $0.61 to $59.86 per barrel and November natural gas futures were down 4 cents at $2.29 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.26%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.96% lower.

Early movers include:

(-) Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT), which was plunging more than 15% after saying there will be no cash distribution to the holders of its units in October, as its costs exceeded revenue.

(+) Valaris (VAL) was almost 3% higher after it was awarded a series of new contracts and contract extensions representing a revenue backlog of approximately $245 million.

In other sector news:

(-) Diamondback Energy (FANG) was down more than 1% after saying its COO Michael Hollis has resigned from the company due to personal reasons and not because of a disagreement with the firm.

