Energy Sector Update for 10/01/2019: GRA,FANG,ROAN,ROTY

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -2.07%

CVX -1.92%

COP -2.84%

SLB -3.94%

OXY -1.45%

Energy stocks extended their earlier declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling almost 1.6% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down over 2.0% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery settled 45 cents lower at $53.62 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract declined 31 cents to $58.94 per barrel. November natural gas futures fell 5 cents to $2.28 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) WR Grace & Co (GRA) was fractionally lower late Tuesday after the specialty chemicals company said it was expecting a $7 million to $8 million earnings decline for its current Q4 and FY19 ending Dec. 31 as a result of the Sept. 14 attacks on Saudi Aramco's production facilities reducing feedstock supplies for its customers. It did not anticipate any negative impact on its Q3 results.

In other sector news:

(+) Roan Resources (ROAN) raced over 21% higher after Tuesday agreed to a $220 million buyout offer from private equity-backed Citizen Energy Operating LLC. Under terms of the proposed transaction, the Warburg Pincus affiliate will pay $1.52 in cash for each Roan share, representing a 24% premium over Monday's closing price. Citizen Energy also will assume $780 million of Roan's funded net debt.

(-) Diamondback Energy (FANG) declined more than 5% after the oil and natural gas producer late Monday said chief operating officer Michael Hollis has left the company for personal reasons and that Daniel Wesson will continue to oversee operations in his current position as senior vice president for operations.

(-) Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) fell almost 19% after late Monday saying it was canceling its October cash distribution to investors after its direct operating expenses and development costs during August exceeded revenues by around $700,000.

