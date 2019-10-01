Energy Sector Update for 10/01/2019: FANG,ROAN,ROTY

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -1.66%

CVX -1.58%

COP -2.25%

SLB -2.75%

OXY -0.88%

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling almost 1.2% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down over 1.5% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery was slipping 61 cents to $53.46 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract was declining 48 cents to $58.77 per barrel. November natural gas futures were 5 cents lower to $2.28 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was falling more than 1.6% while the United States Natural Gas fund was dropping about 2.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was sinking nearly 2.8%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Diamondback Energy (FANG) declined 4% after the oil and natural gas producer late Monday said chief operating officer Michael Hollis has left the company for personal reasons and that Daniel Wesson will continue to oversee operations in his current position as senior vice president for operations.

In other sector news:

(+) Roan Resources (ROAN) raced over 21% higher after Tuesday agreed to a $220 million buyout offer from private equity-backed Citizen Energy Operating LLC. Under terms of the proposed transaction, the Warburg Pincus affiliate will pay $1.52 in cash for each Roan share, representing a 24% premium over Monday's closing price. Citizen Energy also will assume $780 million of Roan's funded net debt.

(-) Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) fell 16% after late Monday saying it was cancelling its October cash distribution to investors after its direct operating expenses and development costs during August exceeded revenues by around $700,000.

