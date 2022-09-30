Energy Sector Update for 09/30/2022: OII, EQNR, CVX, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping pre-bell Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was down by 0.6%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were over 1% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 1.26% at $80.21 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.08% to $88.42 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.58% lower at $6.83 per 1 million BTU.

Oceaneering International's (OII) Marine Services Division secured a $24.1 million cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only modification to a previously awarded contract to establish and exercise options for US Navy configuration changes, maintenance, and repair, according to a notice posted on the US Defense Department's website. Oceaneering International was retreating by more than 4% recently.

Equinor (EQNR) said it promoted Torgrim Reitan to chief financial officer, effective Oct. 6. Equinor was recently down more than 1%.

Chevron (CVX) said its Chevron USA subsidiary has delivered its first shipment of offset-paired liquefied natural gas cargo. Chevron was slightly lower recently.

