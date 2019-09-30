Energy Sector Update for 09/30/2019: TK,TGP,TNK,COG,NEP,ENB,ENB.TO

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.63%

CVX - 0.03%

COP -1.6%

SLB -0.20%

OXY -1.3%

Energy stocks were drifting lower Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling slightly more than 0.5% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down more than 0.5% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery was slipping $1.10 cents at $54.81 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude November contract declined $1.05 to $60.86 per barrel. November natural gas futures were 6 cents lower at $2.34 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was falling 2.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sinking 2.7%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was down about 0.7%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Teekay Corp (TK) dropped more than 6% after the parent company of the crude oil and liquefied natural gas transportation company said it was delaying Wednesday's annual investor day presentations while it works to resolve issues surrounding its joint venture with a Chinese tanker company accused of violating US sanctions on Iran. Officials with the Teekay Group - which also consists of Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) and Teekay Tankers (TNK) - said none of its affiliated companies have traded in Iran and will discuss the joint venture and related issues during a Monday afternoon conference call.

In other sector news:

(+) Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) was more than 1% higher after Monday announcing the sale of its 20% ownership stake in the partnership operating the Central Penn pipeline in Pennsylvania to a NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) subsidiary for $256 million. The deal is part of a larger transaction by NextEra to buy a 39.2% interest in the pipeline for around $1.37 billion

(-) Enbridge (ENB) fell nearly 3% after Tudor, Pickering & Holt reiterated its hold investment rating for the pipeline company after Canadian regulators Friday suspended the open season for the company's Mainline pipeline system, siding with major oil producers who oppose Enbridge's plan to convert most of the Mainline system to irrevocable long-term contracts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.