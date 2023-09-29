News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 09/29/2023: XOM, NFE, SUN, EXC

September 29, 2023 — 03:32 pm EDT

Energy stocks were lower late Friday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 1.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) sliding 1.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index fell 2.5% and the Dow Jones US Utilities index rose 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 1.1% to $90.75 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was little changed at $95.33 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were down 0.3% at $2.94 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Russia approved rules for the valuation and sale of Exxon Mobil's (XOM) stake in the Sakhalin-1 project, Reuters reported Friday, citing Russian news agency Tass. Exxon shares fell 1.7%.

Sunoco (SUN) shares fell 4.1% after Mizuho downgraded the stock to neutral from buy.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) said it commissioned a power plant in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with a generation capacity exceeding 200 megawatts. Its shares rose 1.1%.

Exelon (EXC) and its Commonwealth Edison unit were fined $46.2 million by the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with an alleged scheme to "corruptly influence and reward" a former Illinois House of Representatives speaker, the regulator said Thursday. Exelon shares fell 0.3%.

