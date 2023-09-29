News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 09/29/2023: PBR, SM, XLE, USO, UNG

September 29, 2023 — 09:28 am EDT

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently advancing by 0.1%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.6%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 0.3% higher at $92.00 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 0.2% to $93.28 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 1.8% lower at $2.89 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Petrobras (PBR) was climbing past 1% after saying it signed a memorandum of understanding with Vale, partly to develop low-carbon fuel initiatives.

SM Energy (SM) was slightly advancing as it maintained its quarterly cash dividend at $0.15 per share, payable on Nov. 6 to shareholders on record as of Oct. 24.

