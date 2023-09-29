Energy Sector Update for 09/29/2023: NFE, SUN, EXC

Energy stocks were lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 1.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) sliding 1.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.3% drop and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was down 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.3% to $91.41 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was little changed at $95.33 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were up 0.1% at $2.95 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, New Fortress Energy (NFE) said it commissioned a power plant in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with a generation capacity exceeding 200 megawatts. Its shares rose 0.4%.

Sunoco (SUN) shares fell 4% after Mizuho downgraded the stock to neutral from buy.

Exelon (EXC) and its Commonwealth Edison unit have been fined $46.2 million by the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with an alleged scheme to "corruptly influence and reward" a former Illinois House of Representatives speaker, the regulator said Thursday. Exelon shares were down almost 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.