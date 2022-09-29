Energy Sector Update for 09/29/2022: PCG,HTOO,DTM,NGG,EGY,TGA,TGL.TO

Energy stocks added slightly to their midday declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.8% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) off 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was slipping 0.6% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was dropping 3.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.92 lower at $81.23 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was falling $0.61 to $88.71 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.08 to $6.87 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, PG&E (PCG) was ending 2.2% lower, giving back a slightly more than 1% gain earlier Wednesday, after the utility company said it will seek regulatory approval to spin off its non-nuclear generation assets into a newly formed unit and then selling off a 49.9% minority stake in the new company.

Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) was slipping 4.4% after it announced a 5 million euro ($4.9 million) contract from Spanish developer Gedisol to provide its solar-to-hydrogen technology for a 3.2-megawatt green hydrogen project to be built in Andalucia, Spain, beginning early next year. The facility will include 144 of the company's HEVO-Solar trackers and will produce around 200 tons of green hydrogen yearly once commercial operations start in mid-2023.

DT Midstream (DTM) fell 1.1% after saying it was doubling its ownership stake in the Millennium natural gas pipeline, acquiring another 26.3% of the multi-state pipeline linking the Marcellus and Utica shale gas formations in West Virginia and Ohio with utility customers in New York and New England from National Grid (NGG) for $552 million in cash. National Grid shares also were nearly 2% lower in recent trade.

To the upside, Vaalco Energy (EGY) gained almost 1% after the oil and natural gas producer said its shareholders Thursday voted to approve its proposed $215 million, all-stock acquisition buyout of TransGlobe Energy (TGA). Under terms of the deal announced July 15, TransGlobe investors will receive 0.6727 of a Vaalco share for each of their shares. TransGlobe shares were falling 1.5% this afternoon.

