Energy Sector Update for 09/29/2022: HTOO,DTM,NGG,EGY,TGA,TGL.TO

Energy stocks were moderately lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both falling 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was slipping 1.1% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was dropping 3.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.10 to $82.25 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was falling $0.22 to $89.10 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.04 lower at $6.92 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) was slipping 4.2%, reversing a more than 6% morning advance after it announced a 5 million euro ($4.9 million) contract from Spanish developer Gedisol to provide its solar-to-hydrogen technology for a 3.2-megawatt green hydrogen project to be built in Andalucia, Spain, beginning early next year. The facility will include 144 of the company's HEVO-Solar trackers and will produce around 200 tons of green hydrogen yearly once commercial operations start in mid-2023.

DT Midstream (DTM) fell 2.1% after saying it was doubling its ownership stake in the Millennium natural gas pipeline, acquiring another 26.3% of the multi-state pipeline linking the Marcellus and Utica shale gas formations in West Virginia and Ohio with utility customers in New York and New England from National Grid (NGG) for $552 million in cash. National Grid shares also were 2% lower in recent trade.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) gained 0.1% after the oil and natural gas producer said its shareholders Thursday voted to approve its proposed $215 million, all-stock acquisition buyout of TransGlobe Energy (TGA). Under terms of the deal announced July 15, TransGlobe investors will receive 0.6727 of a Vaalco share for each of their shares. TransGlobe's share price was unchanged this afternoon.

