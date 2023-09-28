Energy Sector Update for 09/28/2023: WES, XOM, XLE, FAS, FAZ

Energy stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was off 0.1% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.7% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 1.4%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 0.5% lower at $93.26 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 0.5% to $96.10 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 1.4% higher at $2.94 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Western Midstream Partners (WES) was over 1% higher after saying its Western Midstream Operating subsidiary priced an offering of $600 million of its 6.35% senior notes due 2029 at 99.786% of their face value.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) lost a court bid to use tanker trucks to take crude oil from coastal plants to inland refineries in California while a damaged pipeline is being fixed, multiple media outlets reported. Exxon shares were off 0.4% in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.