Energy Sector Update for 09/28/2023: SU, WES, XOM

Energy stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index dropped 0.7% and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 2% to $91.77 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 1.5% to $95.12 per barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 90 billion cubic feet in the week ended Sept. 22, larger than the 88 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a gain of 64 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.8% higher at $2.92 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Suncor Energy (SU) was downgraded to hold from buy by TD Securities. Suncor shares fell about 1%.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) lost a court bid to use tanker trucks to take crude oil from coastal plants to inland refineries in California while a damaged pipeline is being fixed, multiple media outlets reported. Exxon shares fell 1.5%.

Western Midstream Partners (WES) said Wednesday its Western Midstream Operating subsidiary priced an offering of $600 million of its 6.35% senior notes due 2029 at 99.786% of their face value. Its shares were slightly lower.

