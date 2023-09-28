News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 09/28/2023: PBR, XOM, WES

September 28, 2023 — 03:38 pm EDT

Energy stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) easing 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index dropped 0.4% and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 1.9% to $91.88 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 1.2% to $95.40 per barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 90 billion cubic feet in the week ended Sept. 22, larger than the 88 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a gain of 64 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.8% higher at $2.92 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Petrobras (PBR) said Thursday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Vale, partly to develop low-carbon fuel initiatives. Petrobras shares fell 0.4%.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) lost a court bid to use tanker trucks to take crude oil from coastal plants to inland refineries in California while a damaged pipeline is being fixed, multiple media outlets reported. Exxon shares fell 0.8%.

Western Midstream Partners (WES) said Wednesday its Western Midstream Operating subsidiary priced an offering of $600 million of its 6.35% senior notes due 2029 at 99.786% of their face value. Its shares rose 1.2%.

