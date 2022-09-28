Energy Sector Update for 09/28/2022: TTE,KLXE,NRGV,ENB,ENB.TO

Energy stocks extended their Wednesday advance with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 3.6% this afternoon and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 4.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 5.7% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 1.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $3.65 higher at $82.15 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration Wednesday said US commercial inventories fell 200,000 barrels during the seven days ended Sept. 23 compared with market expectations for a 2 million-barrel decline last week.

Brent crude was advancing $2.93 to $89.20 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.22 to $6.89 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TotalEnergies (TTE) rose 2% after the French energy major Wednesday declaring a special interim dividend of 1 euro ($0.96) per share to be paid in December. The special dividend will be paid in addition to the company recently announcing a 5% increase in its quarterly dividend to investors.

Enbridge (ENB) climbed 2.6% after Wednesday announcing a partnership with 23 First Nation and Metis communities, which will acquire an 11.57% non-operating interest in seven company-operated pipelines in the Athabasca region of northern Alberta for $1.12 billion.

Energy Vault Holdings (NRGV) gained 3% after saying it signed a letter of intent with Jupiter Power to secure 2.4 gigawatt/hours of battery energy storage projects. Financial terms were not disclosed.

KLX Energy Services Holdings (KLXE) jumped nearly 33% Wednesday after the drilling and well services contractor raised its Q3 revenue projections, now expecting 16% to 18% growth over the previous quarter compared with its prior outlook expecting 9% to 13% sequential growth. It also increased its guidance for non-GAAP EBITDA margin.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.