Energy Sector Update for 09/28/2022: SHEL, BP, ROCC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was 0.9% higher recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.77% at $79.89 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.28% to $87.37 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.22% lower at $6.57 per 1 million BTU.

Daystar Power, a West African provider of hybrid solar power services to commercial and industrial businesses, said it has been acquired by Shell (SHEL). The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Shell was marginally declining recently.

BP's (BP) fire-damaged refinery in Ohio might not be repaired and ready to resume operations until early next year, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the operations. BP was slightly higher recently.

Ranger Oil (ROCC) said the borrowing base under its revolving credit facility was increased to $950 million, reflecting its ongoing growth in producing reserves. Ranger Oil was recently inactive.

