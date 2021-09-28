Energy Sector Update for 09/28/2021: MRO,CVE,CVE.TO,HP

Energy stocks were hanging on for moderate gains amid a market slump Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) up 0.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil slipped $0.63 to $74.82 per barrel, giving back morning gained, while global benchmark Brent retreated $0.74 to $78.79. Henry Hub natural gas futures also reversed course, dropping $0.04 to $5.67 per million BTU.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index gained 1.2%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index sank 1.4%.

In company news, Marathon Oil (MRO) rose 1.4% after Citigroup upgraded the energy company's stock to buy from neutral and increased its share price target by $3 to $17.

Cenovus Energy (CVE) was little changed, giving back a 3.7% gain earlier Tuesday that followed the Canadian oil and natural gas producer announcing an upsized $204.75 million secondary offering of 45 million shares of Headwater Exploration (HWX.TO) at $4.55 per share, leaving Cenovus with 5 million Headwater shares.

To the downside, Helmerich & Payne (HP) was 0.5% lower after the drilling rigs provider priced an upsized $550 million private placement of 2.9% senior notes due 2031, with the company and underwriters adding $50 million to the deal shortly before pricing.

