Energy Sector Update for 09/28/2021: CVE, TTE, ENB, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was climbing by 0.72% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.70% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.49% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.42 at $75.87 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.26 to $79.79 per barrel and natural gas futures were 11 cents higher at $5.82 per 1 million BTU.

Cenovus Energy (CVE) was climbing by over 1% following a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the company's or some of its shareholders' sale of various securities totaling up to $5 billion.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was over 1% higher after saying it is forming an electric mobility joint venture with China Three Gorges Corp. which will aim to establish high-power charging infrastructure and services within Hubei Province by 2025.

Enbridge (ENB) and Vanguard Renewables said they initiated a partnership based on which Enbridge will purchase over 2 billion cubic feet of renewable natural gas annually from the anaerobic digesters that Vanguard Renewables will build in the Northeast, Southeast, and Midwest of the US. Vanguard will invest $200 million in the construction effort. Enbridge was marginally advancing recently.

