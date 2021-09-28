Energy
CVE

Energy Sector Update for 09/28/2021: CVE, TTE, ENB, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was climbing by 0.72% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.70% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.49% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.42 at $75.87 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.26 to $79.79 per barrel and natural gas futures were 11 cents higher at $5.82 per 1 million BTU.

Cenovus Energy (CVE) was climbing by over 1% following a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the company's or some of its shareholders' sale of various securities totaling up to $5 billion.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was over 1% higher after saying it is forming an electric mobility joint venture with China Three Gorges Corp. which will aim to establish high-power charging infrastructure and services within Hubei Province by 2025.

Enbridge (ENB) and Vanguard Renewables said they initiated a partnership based on which Enbridge will purchase over 2 billion cubic feet of renewable natural gas annually from the anaerobic digesters that Vanguard Renewables will build in the Northeast, Southeast, and Midwest of the US. Vanguard will invest $200 million in the construction effort. Enbridge was marginally advancing recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVE TTE ENB XLE USO

Latest Energy Videos

    Energy Crisis Is ‘Revenge of Old Economy': Goldman's Currie

    The energy crisis that’s sent gas and power prices to record levels is "not unique to Europe, it’s not unique to energy, it’s a broad-based old-economy problem," says Jeff Currie, global head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs. Via Bloomberg

    13 hours ago

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular