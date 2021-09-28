Energy Sector Update for 09/28/2021: AES,MRO,CVE,CVE.TO,HP

Energy stocks regained a portion of their earlier advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.9% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 1.4% gain but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.16 lower at $75.29 per barrel, giving back a morning advance, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was retreating $0.74 to $78.79 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.14 to $5.84 per 1 million BTU in see-saw trade.

In company news, AES Corp (AES) was 1.5% lower late in Tuesday trading, with its Fluence Energy joint venture with German utility Siemens disclosing plans for an initial public offering of its common stock and trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the FLNC ticker symbol.

Cenovus Energy (CVE) was 0.3% lower, giving back a 3.7% gain earlier Tuesday that followed the Canadian oil and natural gas producer announcing an upsized $204.75 million secondary offering of 45 million Headwater Exploration (HWX.TO) shares at $4.55 apiece, leaving Cenovus with 5 million Headwater shares.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) fell 0.2%, resuming an early decline, after the drilling rigs company priced an upsized $550 million private placement of 2.9% senior notes due 2031, with the company and underwriters adding $50 million to the deal shortly before pricing.

To the upside, Marathon Oil (MRO) added almost 1% after Citigroup upgraded the energy company's stock to buy from neutral and increased its share price target by $3 to $17.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.