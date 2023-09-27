News & Insights

Energy
NEE

Energy Sector Update for 09/27/2023: NEE, CPK, SDRL, TTE, NEP

September 27, 2023

Energy stocks were higher late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 2.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3.8% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.3%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 2.4 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 22 following a decrease of 1.5 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude was rising 3.8% to $93.86 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 2.9% to $96.71 per barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 4.1% higher at $2.76 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) said Wednesday it is revising its limited partner distribution per unit growth rate to 5% to 8% annually through at least 2026. In July, the company expected 12% to 15% growth. Its shares dropped 19%.

Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) expects "significant incremental investment opportunities" from its $923 million planned acquisition of NextEra Energy's (NEE) Florida City Gas business, Chesapeake Chief Executive Jeff Householder told analysts in a conference call, according to a transcript by Capital IQ. Chesapeake Utilities shares fell over 3%, while NextEra Energy dropped past 8%.

Seadrill (SDRL) said its board has approved a revised management incentive plan, permitting equity awards for select management, key employees, external directors, and consultants. Its shares rose 2.7%.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said it won a contract from the German government to install and operate 1,100 high-power charge points for electrical vehicles. TotalEnergies gained 1.1%.

