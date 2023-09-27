Energy Sector Update for 09/27/2023: CPK, NEE, CIVI, EQNR

Energy stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.6% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.9%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 2.4 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 22 following a decrease of 1.5 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 3.5% to $93.84 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 3.1% to $96.83 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3.9% higher at $2.76 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) expects "significant incremental investment opportunities" from its $923 million planned acquisition of NextEra Energy's (NEE) Florida City Gas business, Chesapeake Chief Executive Jeff Householder told analysts in a conference call. Chesapeake Utilities shares fell over 3%, while NextEra Energy slumped 7.8%.

Civitas Resources (CIVI) will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 and will be replaced by Hayward (HAYW) in the S&P SmallCap 600, effective Sept. 29, S&P Global said. Civitas Resources rose 1.6%.

Equinor (EQNR) was climbing past 2% after saying that it signed a five-year natural gas sales agreement with Austrian energy company OMV.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.