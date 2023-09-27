News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 09/27/2023: CPK, NEE, CIVI, EQNR

September 27, 2023 — 01:35 pm EDT

Energy stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.6% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.9%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 2.4 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 22 following a decrease of 1.5 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 3.5% to $93.84 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 3.1% to $96.83 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3.9% higher at $2.76 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) expects "significant incremental investment opportunities" from its $923 million planned acquisition of NextEra Energy's (NEE) Florida City Gas business, Chesapeake Chief Executive Jeff Householder told analysts in a conference call. Chesapeake Utilities shares fell over 3%, while NextEra Energy slumped 7.8%.

Civitas Resources (CIVI) will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 and will be replaced by Hayward (HAYW) in the S&P SmallCap 600, effective Sept. 29, S&P Global said. Civitas Resources rose 1.6%.

Equinor (EQNR) was climbing past 2% after saying that it signed a five-year natural gas sales agreement with Austrian energy company OMV.

