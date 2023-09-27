Energy Sector Update for 09/27/2023: CIVI, HAYW, EQNR, MRC, SHEL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing by 1.2%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.3% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 1.1%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 2% higher at $92.22 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 1.6% to $95.45 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 1.1% higher at $2.69 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Civitas Resources (CIVI) will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 and will be replaced by Hayward Holdings (HAYW) in the S&P SmallCap 600, effective Sept. 29, S&P Global said. Civitas Resources was over 1% lower pre-bell.

Equinor (EQNR) was climbing past 2% after saying it signed a five-year natural gas sales agreement with Austrian energy company OMV.

MRC Global (MRC) was slightly advancing after saying its US subsidiary has extended its supply deal with Shell (SHEL) until 2028.

