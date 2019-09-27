Energy Sector Update for 09/27/2019: RCON,MCF,MPC,LPI,BHGE

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.27%

CVX -1.34%

COP -0.10%

SLB -1.10%

OXY -0.51%

Energy stocks were ending moderately lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping just over 0.1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down just more than 0.4% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery settled 50 cents lower at $55.91 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude November contract declined 94 cents to $61.80 per barrel. November natural gas futures fell 4 cents at $2.40 per 1 million BTU.

In industry news:

Energy companies operated 713 oil drillrigs and 146 natural gas rigs in the United States during the seven days ended Friday, down by six and two rigs, respectively, from the previous week and cutting the number of active oil rigs in the US to its lowest level since May 2017, according to data compiled by energy services firm Baker Hughes (BHGE). Canadian operators brought an additional six oil rigs and two natural gas rigs into the field this week, offsetting the US reductions and keeping the North American total steady at 987 rigs compared with 1,232 rigs during the final full week in September 2018.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Recon Technology (RCON) was posting a better than 5% advance in late Friday trading after the Chinese oilfield-services company exceeded the lone analyst estimate with its FY19 financial results. The company recorded a $0.19 per share net loss for the 12 months ended June 30, narrowing a $0.54 per share loss during the prior year period and beating the single analyst call expecting a $0.23 per share net loss. Total revenue grew 20.9% over the year-ago period to $14.9 million, also topping the $14.9 million Street estimate, according to Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(+) Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) eased somewhat Friday afternoon, hanging on for a more than 1% gain, after announcing its $132.5 million purchase of White Star Petroleum assets now under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, adding around 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent of daily production and 20 million barrels of reserves for the energy company. The deal is expected to close during the final three months of 2019.

(+) Marathon Petroleum (MPC) rose 2.5% on Friday after two industry veterans owning a combined 1.7% of the company's stock released a letter calling on Marathon directors to sack board chairman and CEO Gary Heminger following a 28% decline in the company's share price since completing its $23.3 billion acquisition of refinery and logistics firm Andeavor last October. The investors, Paul Foster and Jeff Stevens, also said they support a proposal by Elliott Management to split off Marathon's retail, midstream and refining operations into separate companies.

(-) Laredo Petroleum (LPI) was 1.4% lower after saying Randy Foutch will step down as CEO on Oct. 1 and will be succeeded by company president Jason Pigott. Foutch will remain board chairman until the next annual meeting but will not stand for re-election, the oil and natural producer said.

